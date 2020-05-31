https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/north-carolina-black-lives-matter-rioter-accidentally-lights-fire-video/

A Black Lives Matter rioter on Saturday accidentally lit himself on fire while trying to burn down the Market House in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The video shared to Twitter showed a rioter trying to light a fire inside of the Market House.

But the terrorist caught himself on fire instead.

“Get him out! Get him out!” people screamed as the rioter ran down the stairs. “Oh shit!”

WATCH:

Fayetteville, NC wild as hell 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fSQ2qG44Z3 — tyler (@ihateyoutyIer) May 31, 2020

The flames could be seen from across the street.

WATCH:

A police unit was sent to the area late Saturday night after looting was reported at Cross Creek Mall.

Violent protests have spread across the nation since a Minneapolis police officer killed a black man named George Floyd on Monday.

Black Lives Matter thugs and Antifa terrorists are using the death of George Floyd as an excuse to destroy businesses and raze buildings to the ground.

