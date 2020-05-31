https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/ny-leftist-samantha-shader-admits-hurling-molotov-cocktail-police-van-four-officers-inside-may-face-attempted-murder-charges/

Leftist Samantha Shader and her sister Darian Shader were arrested on Friday night after hurling a molotov cocktail through a NYPD window with four police officers inside.

Her sister Darian was then arrested for attempting to prevent Samantha’s arrest.

Jonathan Turley says Samantha Turley could face attempted murder charges.

Two sisters have been arrested after a Molotov cocktail was thrown into a NYPD van with four officers inside. Samantha Shader, 27, of Catskill, NY, is charged with throwing the incendiary device, which did not explode. Her sister, Darian, 21, (left) then allegedly tried to stop the arrest of Samantha Shader. The police have hit Samantha Shader with a slew of major charges including attempted murder of a police officer, attempted arson, assault on a cop, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Her sister faces charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration. (The Daily Mail has released these pictures from social media allegedly showing the two sisters).

It is hard to imagine any prosecutor bargaining down this charge since, if true, there would have been four officers burned to death if the device went off. If proven, Samantha Shader is looking at serious time including possible life in prison. https://t.co/VVutJ3vZ3E — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 31, 2020

An upstate woman admitted using a Molotov cocktail to set ablaze an NYPD vehicle with four officers inside, federal officials said. The incident, which took place during protests over the death of George Floyd, was captured on video.https://t.co/CziiICAhJc — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 31, 2020

