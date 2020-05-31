https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/ny-mayor-de-blasios-daughter-chiara-arrested-blocking-traffic-manhattan-riot/

Chiara de Blasio; courtesy of New York Post

New York City Mayor de Blasio’s daughter, Chiara, was arrested in the Manhattan protest Saturday night.

The 25-year-old was reportedly blocking traffic and refused to move.

Chiara was arrested about an hour before her daddy de Blasio told protesters to “go home.”

“We appreciate and respect all peaceful protests, but now it is time for people to go home,” de Blasio said late last night at a press conference.

Via the New York Post:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter was arrested at a Manhattan protest on Saturday night, law enforcement sources told The Post on Sunday. Chiara de Blasio, 25, was taken into custody around 10:30 p.m. after cops declared an unlawful assembly at 12th Street and Broadway in Lower Manhattan, the sources said. She had allegedly been blocking traffic on Broadway and was arrested after refusing to move, the source said. “That was a real hotspot, police cars were getting burned there, people were throwing and yelling, fighting with cops. There were thousands of people in that area at that time,” the source said. Chiara gave a residence on East End Avenue as her address — otherwise known as Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s Upper East Side home. But she didn’t tell cops she was the mayor’s daughter.

NYPD was fed up with violent mob rioters last night.

The cops asserted their power as the mob pounded on the windows and charged right through the violent mob sending people flying like rag dolls.

The NYPD isn’t having it any longer. This is how you handle savage terrorists. pic.twitter.com/wj2bVeNwKv — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 31, 2020

Isn’t New York still on lockdown because of the Coronavirus?

De Blasio has been threatening New Yorkers and specifically calling out the Jewish community warning them against violating the Coronavirus social distancing orders but his own daughter was out participating in a violent protest.

