https://thehill.com/homenews/house/500313-ocasio-cortez-rips-de-blasio-after-police-cruiser-drives-into-crowd-of

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezThe battle of two Cubas An affordable zero-emissions grid needs new nuclear Recovery First: The American comeback shouldn’t hinge on warmed-over policy agendas MORE (D-N.Y.) ripped New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioDemonstrations rage across the country Overnight Health Care: Trump says US ‘terminating’ relationship with WHO | Cuomo: NYC on track to start reopening week of June 8 | COVID-19 workplace complaints surge The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Rep. Khanna says President Trump threatening violence against US citizens; Trump terminating relationship with WHO MORE (D) over his response to footage of a police cruiser driving through a crowd of people in Brooklyn protesting the death of George Floyd.

De Blasio said Saturday that an investigation was underway. But he also defended the New York Police Department officers involved in the incident, saying he was not going to “blame” the people “who are trying to deal with an absolutely impossible situation.”

Ocasio-Cortez later called his remarks “unacceptable,” arguing that the actions can “never, ever be normalized.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“As mayor, this police department is under your leadership,” the first-term progressive congresswoman said. “This moment demands leadership and accountability from each of us. Defending and making excuses for NYPD running SUVs into crowds was wrong.”

“Make it right. De-escalate,” she said.

Video surfaced Saturday showing two New York Police Department SUVs being surrounded by a throng of demonstrators in Brooklyn who were protesting the death of Floyd, an African-American man who died after being detained by officers in Minneapolis.

Running SUVs in crowds of people should never, ever be normalized. No matter who does it, no matter why. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 31, 2020

The episode showed a crowd of protestors placing a barrier in front of one police vehicle as others threw what appear to be water bottles at the car. A second NYPD cruiser then begins gradually moving through the crowd, before the other abruptly accelerates, causing several people to fall to the pavement.

As video of the incident began circulating online, Ocasio-Cortez called on de Blasio to ensure that the officers involved were “brought to justice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“They could‘ve killed them, and we don’t know how many they injured,” she said.

But during a press conference, de Blasio appeared to take more issue with behavior from the protestors.

“I’ve seen that video and I’ve obviously heard about a number of other instances,” he said. “It’s inappropriate for protesters to surround a police vehicle and threaten police officers. That’s wrong on its face, and that hasn’t happened in the history of protests in the city.”

“In a situation like that, it’s a very, very tense situation. And imagine what it would be like, you’re just trying to do your job and then you see hundreds of people converging upon you,” he added, noting that he wished the “officers had found a different approach.”

De Blasio also suggested that some involved in the protests in New York were only there to “agitate and to attack those who protect us, our police officers.”

The comments came amid escalating tensions throughout the nation in response to the death of Floyd.

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis last Monday after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes while executing an arrest. Footage of the arrest, which showed Floyd repeatedly saying “I cannot breathe,” set off a spree of violent protests, with Saturday representing the fifth consecutive day of demonstrations and clashes between protestors and police.

The arresting officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He and three other officers were fired.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

