Indianapolis police said one person was killed in the city’s downtown area during a second night of protests over the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“Enough is enough,” Police Chief Randal Taylor said late Saturday, according to IndyStar. “Indianapolis, we are better than this. Downtown is not safe at this time. Residents who do not live in the downtown area, we’re asking to please vacate the area.”

The department denied the person was shot by police, but did not offer any further details.

“Earlier this evening, our officers worked to protect our residents’ right to peaceful protests. Most of those protestors cooperated and did a fine job. For that, we’re thankful,” Taylor said at the press conference.

“However, there was a small group of people that escalated to violent acts, including throwing projectiles at officers and breaking windows of government buildings. Since then, we have seen continued and escalating incidents of violence. This includes shots fired and loss of life,” he added. Taylor said two additional people were shot but did not offer any further details on their condition.

Barker said the city’s daytime demonstration, by comparison, was “one of the most successful protests that has ever experienced,” saying the police department had taken a hands-off approach and provided traffic control during the day.

“Unfortunately,” Barker said, “there were several people who had no intention to protest. Their intention was to riot. When they culminated in front of the City-County building on Market Street, they made those intentions very well known.”

Indianapolis police said six people were arrested after protesters shattered windows and entered the City County Building around 9 p.m. on Saturday. Police fired tear gas after telling the remaining protesters they had formed an “unlawful assembly.”

Indianapolis is one of numerous cities nationwide that has been gripped by protests since las week over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck despite Floyd’s protests that he was unable to breathe. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges Friday. He and three other Minneapolis officers were fired.

