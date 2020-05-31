https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/ouch-vaccination-passport-coming-report-says/

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, the European Union was developing a plan to boost confidence in vaccines that included combatting “myths,” identifying opposition and even creating a “common vaccination card-passport” for all EU citizens.

The card, according to a “Roadmap on Vaccination” by the European Commission, is to be the subject of a proposal in as little as 20 to 24 months, reports the website OffGuardian.

The scope and power of various vaccination schemes has been under review since as early as 2018, and “the endpoint of the roadmap is, among many other things, to introduce a ‘common vaccination card/passport’ for all EU citizens,” the website says.

The “passport” is to take “into account potentially different national vaccination schedules” and be “compatible with electronic immunization information systems,” according to the EU.

It must be “recognized for use across borders.”

The coordination for the card is the subject of a feasibility study, the report said.

OffGuardian said: “To underline the point: The ‘vaccination roadmap’ is not an improvised response to the Covid19 pandemic, but rather an ongoing plan with roots going back to 2018, when the EU released a survey of the public’s attitude toward vaccines.”

The survey was released in a report called “State of Vaccine Confidence in the EU 2018.”

“While this survey shows that a majority of citizens in the EU still believe in the importance, effectiveness and safety of vaccines, it has also revealed important declines in confidence in certain countries since 2016, highlighting the need for continuous monitoring, preparedness and response plans,” OffGuardian said.

“In a number of EU countries, anti-vaccine groups, aided by social and mainstream media, are gaining traction and have started influencing politics and political elections. The examples of Sweden and Poland more generally illustrate how confidence can decline in any country, even those with optimal coverage rates and successful vaccination programs.”

OffGuardian said that even health-care professionals were having doubts with certain vaccines.

That resulted in a recommendation for a plausibility study regarding “an EU-wide vaccination monitoring system,” the report said.

The subsequent “Vaccination Roadmap” advocates spreading vaccine “understanding” while fighting off “vaccine myths.”

The report highlighted :

“The feasibility of developing a common vaccinationcard/passport for EU citizens”

An “EU guidance for establishing comprehensive electronic immunization information systems for effective monitoring of immunization programs”

And overcoming “the legal and technical barriers impeding the interoperability of national immunization information systems”

Last fall, a report called “Ten Actions Towards Vaccination for All” recommended “national immunization strategies” in every country and “strong surveillance systems.”

It also tackles “the root-causes of vaccine hesitancy” and aims to “continuously generate data on the effectiveness and safety of vaccines and the impact of vaccination programs.”

OffGuardian’s report said: “One month later, in October 2019, Event 201 was held. For those who don’t know, Event 201 was a simulated pandemic exercise focusing on a zoonotic novel coronavirus originating in bats. It was sponsored by Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the World Economic Forum, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.”

A report of The Event 201 pandemic exercise, which was conducted Oct. 18, 2019, warned “the next severe pandemic will not only cause great illness and loss of life but could also trigger major cascading economic and societal consequences that could contribute greatly to global impact and suffering.”

It recommended that governments plan how “essential corporate capabilities” would be used during a pandemic, how stockpiles of medical supplies should be handled, how much travel should be allowed and how vaccines manufacturing should be supported.

“One month later, China reported the first cases of Covid-19,” OffGuardian said. “To be clear here (and forestall any below-the-line arguments): this is not about vaccines, their effectiveness, safety or lack thereof. The point is that proposed COVID countermeasures, which have been presented to the public as emergency measures thought up on the fly by panicking institutions, have in fact existed since before the emergence the disease.“

OffGuardian warned: “They already wanted to monitor your vaccination records and tie that to your passport, introduce mandatory vaccinations and clampdown on ‘misinformation.’ They just didn’t have a reason yet.”

