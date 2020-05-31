https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pompeo-china-europe/2020/05/31/id/969848

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Sunday that China is becoming “much more aggressive” around the world — and other nations are realizing the risks.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Pompeo said the aggression includes a “disinformation campaign.”

“The Chinese Communist Party has become much more aggressive,” he said. “They’ve become more aggressive in their efforts to do disinformation campaigns like we saw when the coronavirus was moving around the world when they closed down their own province but allowed travel around the world infecting hundreds of thousands of people. We saw the disinformation campaign trying to deflect attention.”

“We’ve seen their increased cyber activity as well, their efforts to be in position to do true disruptive harm in different places all across the world,” he added.

According to the Secretary of State, the treatment of China by the United States will be no different than how they treat Hong Kong.

“If the Chinese are going to treat Hong Kong the same way that they treat mainland China, there’s no basis for the United States to treat it differently as well,” he said.

“The president made clear that we’re going to look at a number of things,” he said. “We’re going to look at Chinese students studying here who have connections to the military, civil fusion projects inside of China and we’re simply not going to let them come study here if they are threatening to take American technology and transfer into Chinese people’s liberation army.”

President Donald Trump also made it clear “we’re going to take a look at whether we ought to go and sanction individuals who destroyed this freedom inside of Hong Kong,” Pompeo said.

According to Pompeo, other nations are beginning to see China in a different light.

“I’m counting on it,” he said. “No German citizen should have their private information transition across a piece of Chinese hardware which will clearly be owned and controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.”

“In Europe they care deeply about privacy of their citizens, allowing that information to go across the Chinese controlled networks as providing that very privacy, so we’ve been out talking about this and sharing these risks with the Europeans for many many months now and we started to see them recognize the risk they saw too,” he said.

“I think the populations in those countries are now seeing most clearly the risks that the Chinese Communist Party presents. This is what authoritarian regimes do,” he said.

Related Stories:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

