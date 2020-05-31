https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/portland-man-chased-knocked-kicked-head-unconscious-trying-rescue-another-man-carrying-us-flag-video/

A Portland man tried to help another man carrying a US flag in downtown Portland on Saturday.

The leftist Antifa and Black Lives Matter thugs chased the man, knocked him out and kicked him in the head while unconscious on the street. This was at Saturday’s Antifa/BLM riot.

The leftists got a good kick to his head while he was unconscious.

Liberalism at work.

Via Andy Ngo.

Portland: A man tried to help the man carrying a US flag who was getting beaten on the ground at yesterday’s antifa/BLM riot. They chased him away and kicked him in the face when he was unconscious on the ground: #Antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/xqKTYT5tPl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 31, 2020

According to Brandon Farley the man’s tooth was knocked out.

Portland #BlackLivesMatter protest erupts into violence. Man gets ganged up on and brutally assaulted after attempting to flee; Tooth knocked out; left lifeless in the street. BLM: “Black Lives Matter, you F*ggot” May 30th, 2020#Oregon #PDX911 #AntifaTerrorists #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/RYfT7wCZpJ — Brandon Farley (@FarleyMedia) May 31, 2020

Mugshots.

Portland Riot Mugshots pic.twitter.com/h7A3TeYl97 — Brandon Farley (@FarleyMedia) May 30, 2020

