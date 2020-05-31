https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/president-trump-addresses-recent-riots-one-greatest-speeches-video/

President Trump gave a speech about the successful launch of the SpaceX rocket.

Before that, however, he addressed the recent riots unfolding in American cities.

He talked about George Floyd and how some people are dishonoring his memory.

He also spoke about the importance of law and order. It was one of his best speeches ever.

The Hill has highlights:

Trump calls Floyd death ‘grave tragedy,’ decries violent protests in Florida speech. President Trump on Saturday called the death of George Floyd a “grave tragedy” while decrying “violence and vandalism” as protests rippled across the country in the aftermath of the incident. Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in police custody on Monday in Minneapolis. “The death of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis was a grave tragedy. It should never have happened. It has filled Americans all over the country with horror, anger, and grief,” Trump said at the outset of remarks at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., after viewing the historic SpaceX launch. “I understand the pain that people are feeling. We support the right of peaceful protesters and we hear their pleas. But what we are now seeing on the streets of our cities has nothing to do with justice or with peace,” Trump continued. “The memory of George Floyd is being dishonored by rioters, looters, and anarchists.”… “No one is more upset than fellow law enforcement officers by the small handful who fail to abide by their oath to serve and protect,” Trump said. “In America justice is never achieved at the hand of an angry mob. I will not allow angry mobs to dominate,” Trump said, declaring it “essential” that the “rule of law” and independent justice system be protected.

That speech will be remembered as one of his greatest.

The message and the delivery were top rate.

