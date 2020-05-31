https://www.theblaze.com/news/protester-breaches-police-car-to-steal-ar-15-undercover-security-guard-responds-perfectly

An undercover security guard is being hailed as a hero after he disarmed a Seattle protester who stole an AR-15 rifle from a police vehicle.

Video of the incident shows a protester breach a police cruiser parked on the side of the city street during riots on Saturday. The protester then emerges armed with an AR-15 rifle.

Seconds later, a man in plainclothes, armed with a handgun, runs up to the now-armed protester and quickly snatches the rifle from his hands. Another protester then pulls the protester who stole the rifle away from the situation.

Here is the incident from another angle:

The incident played out live on television. An anchor with KOMO-TV remarked after witnessing the disarming, “We’re going to break away from that shot there. Not sure who that person is, but obviously a very scary and fluid situation.”

The man who disarmed the protester was originally reported to be an undercover police officer.

However, KCPQ-TV reporter Brandi Kruse later said the man was an undercover security guard assigned to protect her as she reported on the protests.

“As I explained on air, our security guard felt that the public was in danger. He took the AR 15 from the rioter and disabled it. We called 911 and waited to hand it over and continue our reporting. Protesters surrounded us, calling us police,” Kruse said.

“I repeated over and over I was press. One protester told me to leave the area because I would not be safe there,” she added.

Shockingly, Kruse said the security guard actually recovered two rifles that had been stolen from Seattle police vehicles. She said both firearms were returned to authorities.

