Protesters vandalized St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City late Saturday night.

The vandals scrawled hateful graffiti on the stairs and walls of the iconic Fifth Avenue landmark.

‘F–k 12,” the graffit read on one wall. Twelve is slang for police, especially drug crimes police units.

Another desecrated wall said “BLM,” the initials of Black Lives Matter, and “NYPDK.” Also, “No Justice no peace.”

