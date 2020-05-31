https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rabbi-stevenburg-protests-synagogues/2020/05/31/id/969838

Condemning the random vandalism and anti-Semitic attacks in Los Angeles, Rabbi Steven Burg laments the targeting of synagogues will merely work to make Americans more “cynical” of the motivations of the protesters.

“The Jewish people are the canary in the coal mine,” Rabbi Burg, Director General (Mankal) of Aish HaTorah Jerusalem, told Newsmax on Sunday morning. “We can’t really duck anything.

“This hate is getting totally out of control. It’s obviously not the way to do it.”

Burg posted photos on his Twitter account of Congregation Beth Israel vandalized with “(expletive) Israel” and “free Palestine” painted on its walls, which was also shared by the Anti-Defamation League in Los Angeles:

“Vandalism is never ok. Antisemitism is never ok. The answer to hate and bigotry is not more hate. We are better than this Los Angeles. …”

Rabbi Burg tweeted Sunday morning:

“Terrible antisemitic attacks against the Jewish community in LA using the #GeorgeFloydProtests as a cover. #BlackLivesMatter #laprotest.”

He added in our interview, those generally seeking to defame Israel and the Jewish faith “hide behind the liberal causes,” seizing on an opportunity to spread hate while police were distracted with riots and protests.

“They are the ones that always go after us; they’ve allied themselves with liberal causes,” Rabbi Burg lamented.

Losing control over hate should “not be the way it works in America,” making “law-abiding citizens” more vulnerable, he said.

“The greater picture here is law enforcement should be encouraged to handle this in a responsible way,” he concluded.

