Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., a former Orlando police chief, said Sunday that police abuse is an issue that must be looked at “as a nation.”

In an interview on NBC News’ “Meet The Press,” Demings, mentioned as a possible pick for Joe Biden’s running mate in the Democratic nomination for president, called police abuse reform an “an ever-changing commitment that we have to make.”

“It’s time to look at the problem as a nation,” she said. “We all need to pause and every law enforcement agency needs to review their hiring standards, their training standards… de-escalation training.”

“And we have to continue to work with our community leaders to build relationships, foster trust,” she said, adding: “I do believe we are long overdue for every law enforcement agency to review itself and come out better.”

According to Deming, the unrest following the nationwide protests over the police-involved killing of black Minnesota resident George Floyd proves it’s time for “new leadership in the White House.”

“Racism in America and the injustices that come with it is nothing new,” she said. “And so we have to get serious about number one, admitting there is an issue and number two, working together and it certainly would help if we had leadership at the top

“If there was ever a time we need leadership in the White House, it is now, to help heal our nation.”

