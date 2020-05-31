http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/QLWaU_h8bUc/

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) daughter, Chiara de Blasio, was arrested Saturday evening at a protest hotspot that had descended into rioting, the New York Post reports.

The 25-year-old De Blasio was taken into custody after 10:00 after police declared an unlawful assembly between 12th Street and Broadway in Manhattan.

“That was a real hotspot, police cars were getting burned there, people were throwing and yelling, fighting with cops. There were thousands of people in that area at that time,” a law enforcement source told the Post.

De Blasio’s daughter’s arrest came as he urged protesters to return to their homes

“We appreciate and respect all peaceful protests, but now it is time for people to go home,” the mayor said during a press conference. “If you went out peacefully to make a point about the need for change, you have been heard and change is coming in the city. I have no doubt about that. It’s time to go home so we can all move forward.”

This is a breaking news story. Follow Breitbart News for updates.

