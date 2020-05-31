http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VBWThcbjWfA/

Secret Service agents moved President Donald Trump to the underground bunker in the White House on Friday, according to a report from the New York Times.

The Times cited “a person with firsthand knowledge” as a source for the report and an official said that the president was never in any real danger.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the White House on Friday night, hurling fireworks, debris, and bottles at Secret Service as they stood on Pennsylvania Ave, blocking them from approaching the 13-foot fence at the White House.

On Saturday, Secret Service shut down Lafayette Park across from the White House and barred Pennsylvania Ave. from rioters. They used rubber bullets, tear gas, and pepper spray to deter violence.

The National Guard was also called in to help disperse the crowd.

Trump repeatedly thanked Secret Service the following morning.

“Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. Secret Service,” he wrote on Twitter. “They were not only totally professional but very cool.”

