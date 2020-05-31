https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/rochester-police-release-new-video-savage-beating-woman-black-lives-matter-antifa-thugs-asks-help-iding-perps/

Rochester, New York police released security camera video of the savage attack on a woman by Black Lives Matter and Antifa thugs who were trying to break in and loot a store in her building. Police also released screen images of some of the suspects and asked the public’s help in identifying them.

Do you know any of these men❓Yesterday, May 30, these men violently attacked a store owner & her husband who were trying to protect their business from being looted. Please look at the video & still images. If you know any of them, please call Crime Stoppers @ 423-9300. pic.twitter.com/ECSNcfIcDc — Patrol_Investigations_RPD (@PatrolRpd) May 31, 2020

Here are still images of the men we need your help to identify. pic.twitter.com/bT1pxfWNIl — Patrol_Investigations_RPD (@PatrolRpd) May 31, 2020

Here is one more still image. pic.twitter.com/MqDkt4fnfv — Patrol_Investigations_RPD (@PatrolRpd) May 31, 2020

Screen image from video by Joe Painter shows Antifa thug sucker punching woman trying to stop looting of jewelry store, May 30.

WHAM-TV posted the video and reported on the attack:

…In the video, a woman pleads with the people smashing the exterior of Rochester Fire Equipment Company on Marshall Street to stop. The woman yelled at the group of people, who were apparently trying to loot the jewelry store next door. Several of the people then turn on the woman and begin attacking her, hitting and kicking her, and then used boards to hit her. The woman’s husband runs in toward the end of the recording and tries to break up the attack while swinging a golf club. He was then attacked himself. The woman is reportedly recovering on Sunday morning. The woman and her husband are tenants who live above Rochester Fire Equipment…

“Protestors” beat the hell out of female shop owner as husband pleads helplessly. In broad daylight. pic.twitter.com/oJVvR1Sfl1 — Andy Swan (@AndySwan) May 31, 2020

This is the moment a mother waited for and we were there. Her daughter savagely beaten is ok. pic.twitter.com/Tpojrb9uKu — Ginny Ryan (@ginnyryan) May 31, 2020

And here’s Maddie – the 24-year old woman savagely beaten last night. We were there as she called mom for the first time. pic.twitter.com/wV9K1U8YG2 — Ginny Ryan (@ginnyryan) May 31, 2020

