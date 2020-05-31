https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/seattle-dozens-stores-looted-cop-cars-set-fire-video/

Rioters in Seattle set several police cruisers on fire and looted dozens of stores during the George Floyd protests. Glass was shattered along dozens of stores downtown, as looters ransacked all sorts of clothing stores. Nike, however, hired security to guard their store, so that one was spared.

KOMO News’s Jonathan Choe was reporting live from the street, calling the scene “absolutely disgusting” up surveying the carnage of shattered windows of stores such as Banana Republic, Urban Outfitters, Madewell, and others, when one of the rioters start harassing him and his photog, vandalizing the camera in the process. All the while some other dude is standing there drinking a Corona right out on the sidewalk. People started breaking into jewelry stores while cars burned right next to them. “NO POLICE IN SIGHT RIGHT NOW” shouted a concerned Choe.

Protests Intensify in Downtown Seattle Several things happening in this clip: •SWAT entering downtown Seattle•Looting at various retailers •Our reporter Jonathan Choe and photographer J.D.’s camera getting attacked by protester•Yet another fire breaking out downtown Continuing LIVE updates: https://komonews.com/news/local/protesters-gather-in-seattle-for-2nd-day-of-protests-over-george-floyd-death Posted by KOMO News on Saturday, May 30, 2020

Seattle looters are currently in the Downtown Seattle Old Navy stealing what’s left… and they’re doing it near cops who appear to be not allowed to make arrests. Utter lawlessness which, to be fair, is kind of normal for Seattle. pic.twitter.com/VE2I7k2pss — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 31, 2020

Looting the Cheesecake Factory in downtown Seattle. pic.twitter.com/lzCqf0Kozm — Mark Bski 🇺🇸🐶 (@MarkBski) May 31, 2020

Someone dressed a young child in black bloc and brought her to the Seattle riot. She was affected by the pepper spray. #antifa #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/EvtCO3uhWY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 31, 2020

A child was hit by pepper spray in Seattle. Hey dumbfucks, stop bringing your kids to riots. pic.twitter.com/zH8fQEWhPS — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 31, 2020

