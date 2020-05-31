https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/security-guards-assaulted-looters-hit-bellevue-wa-home-microsoft-police-close-freeways/

Rioters/looters hit Bellevue, Washington on Sunday, just east of Seattle. Bellevue is home to Microsoft and Amazon. Security guards at a mall were reportedly assaulted, one hit with a tire iron, as the rioters stormed stores and helped themselves to the merchandise.

KOMO news is confirming on their live feed that the security guards were assaulted.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Minnesota Governor’s Daughter Hope Walz Was Tweeting Out Intel to Violent Looters and Rioters Just Like Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Isra Hirsi

The rioters stormed a mall and started looting inside:

Meanwhile the looters exited in a fairly calm manner:

MyNorthwest.com reports:

6:03pm – All I-405 ramps to downtown Bellevue are closed due to the protest, according to the Washington State Patrol.

I-5 closure info: I-5 is closed from I-90 to SR 520. WB 90 diverted to SB 5. NB 5 diverted to EB 90. WB 520 diverted to NB 5. SB 5 diverted to EB 520. Avoid the area..

5:55pm – At least a dozen people broke in Bellevue Square and looted. The City of Bellevue says police officers entered the mall and chased people out.

“The situation in Bellevue is still active and we need people to avoid the downtown area,” the city tweeted.

4:37pm – Washington State Patrol is shutting down I-5 through downtown Seattle due to protesting. It’s also sending resources to Bellevue.

4:27pm – The city of Bellevue is pleading with people to stay out of downtown as rioters move through downtown.

Some people are breaking windows and destroying property. The city says they’re throwing objects at police officers.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...