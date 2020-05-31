https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/500390-semitrailer-seen-driving-through-george-floyd-protesters-in-minneapolis

Footage making the rounds on social media shows the moment a semitrailer drove through a crowd of protesters who were demonstrating on a highway in Minneapolis on Sunday, The Associated Press reports.

In a clip of the moment, droves of demonstrators could be seen scattering on the highway as the truck barreled the road for several seconds before stopping abruptly as people tried to get out of the way.

Moments after the truck stopped, protesters could be seen gathering around the truck, with some appearing to hit the outside of the vehicle.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety called the actions by the driver “very disturbing” in a tweet on Sunday evening.

“The truck driver was injured & taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is under arrest. It doesn’t appear any protesters were hit by the truck,” the office continued.

According to a local NBC affiliate, the moment came as demonstrators gathered on the highway to protest the recent death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis last week shortly after a local officer kneeled on his neck during an arrest.

