As anarchists violently rampaged across America over the weekend, destroying private property and ruining minority-owned businesses, singer Billie Eilish decided to use the moment to rant about white privilege.

In an Instagram post, Eilish first tore into President Trump after he denounced the rioters as “thugs” while warning that looting could lead to fatal violence.

“ARE YOU DEAD F–KING SERIUS?????” Eilish wrote, as reported by Fox News.

The president said on Thursday that the rioters will be met with force if they continue burning down cities, which continued well into Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis,” he tweeted. “A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right…..These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

On Saturday morning, Eilish then posted an enraged, profanity-laced rant ripping white people saying “all lives matter” amid the “black lives matter” protests.

“IF I HEAR ONE MORE WHITE PERSON SAY ‘aLL liVeS maTtEr’ ONE MORE F**KING TIME IM GONNA LOSE MY F**KING MIND. WILL YOU SHUT THE F**K UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUP???? NO ONE ELSE IS SAYING YOUR LIFE DOESNT MATTER. NO ONE IS SAYING YOUR LIFE IS NOT HARD,” said the singer.

“If your friend gets a cut on their arm are you gonna wait to give all your friends a bandaid first because all arms matter? NO you’re gonna help your friend because THEY are in PAIN because THEY are in need because THEY ARE BLEEDING,” she continued. “If someones house was on fire & someone is stuck in the house, are you gonna make the fire department go to every other house on the block first because all houses matter??? NO! BECAUSE THEY DON’T F**KING NEED IT.”

Eilish concluded her post by writing “Black Lives Matter” multiple times.

Singer Taylor Swift also ripped into President Trump as well while accusing him of stoking the fires of racism and white supremacy throughout his presidency.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November,” she tweeted.

Not all singers dished out self-serving messages of virtue-signaling. On Friday, as rioters defaced the CNN building and other businesses in the city of Atlanta, Rapper Killer Mike pleaded for unity and calm.

“After it burns, will we be left with char or will we rise like the phoenix out of the ashes like Atlanta has always done?” Killer Mike said. “Will we use this as a moment to say that we will not do what other cities have done and, in fact, we will get better than we’ve been?”

