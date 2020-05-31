http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dfMLuns1tGc/

In a Sunday interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, director Spike Lee addressed George Floyd’s recent death at the hands of four Minneapolis Police officers.

Lee during an appearance on CNN’s “I Can’t Breathe: Black Men Living and Dying in America” discussed his film later set to debut on the network to compare the deaths of Michael Stewart in 1983 by transit police to Eric Garner’s in 2014 and Floyd’s. He said all three cases are the “devaluation and dehumanization of black lives” and argued President Donald Trump, who has condemned the actions by the Minneapolis police in Floyd’s case, is not helping fix the problem.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my god, that’s the same thing,” Lee stated. “And then with George … it’s the devaluation and the dehumanization of black lives. And this guy we got in the White House –he ain’t helping.”

