Oklahoma has adopted a law that essentially allows for lawsuits for “wrongful” abortion.

Scheduled to go into effect Nov. 1, it modifies provisions for awarding damages resulting from wrongful death in cases of abortions performed under fraudulent circumstances, reported KTUL-TV in Tulsa.

The Unborn Person Wrongful Death Act, the report said, allows “parents and grandparents to recover damages relating to mental pain, anguish, and pecuniary loss and holds the physician who performs the abortion fraudulently solely liable for the wrongful death.”

State Sen. David Bullard of Durant said the bill is a “bold step in guaranteeing Oklahoma families their constitutional right to seek recourse through legal civil action to protect their families from wrongful death.”

“Our federal and state constitutions, as well as codified statutes, guarantee every Oklahoma the right to civil recourse of wrongful death,” he said.

“This bill will finally add the forgotten family members to this guaranteed protection and bring justice for the multitude of wronged families across the state. I want to thank my colleagues for their support in voting for this overdue protection that our citizens have long been deprived.”

He cited a Justice Foundation study that indicated up to 69% of abortions in the U.S. are performed without the necessary legal consent.

The American Center for Law and Justice, which worked with Oklahoma lawmakers on the plan, called it a “major step forward in the fight for life.”

The Senate vote for the bill was 37-9 and the House voted 76-18.

ACLJ said the bill “defines circumstances under which a wrongful death suit may be filed, including if a doctor performs an abortion on a minor without parental consent.”

“Young mothers are sometimes illegally coerced to have abortions.”

House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Jon Echols, who helped draft and advance the bill, commented: “Without the support of the ACLJ this bill would not have become law. Their team worked diligently with both myself and other legislators to make sure we were able to pass this law to protect Oklahoma’s unborn.”

ACLJ said the move by the Oklahoma legislature and governor “is particularly encouraging at a time when pro-abortion states like Virginia are considering some of the most hideous abortion legislation we’ve ever seen, including adding a right to abortion in the state constitution, taking away medical regulations on abortion, and allowing babies who survive botched abortions to die on the operating table.”

