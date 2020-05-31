https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/steve-bannon-joe-biden-globalist-globalist-cannot-win-national-election-us-today-video/

Former Chief Strategist of President Trump Steve Bannon joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning to discuss the latest developments in US-China relations and the 2020 election.

Steve argued that Joe Biden cannot win in 2020 because he is a globalist.

Steve Bannon: It’s the Wall Street elite and the global corporatist elite that sold out the American worker. It’s very simple Joe Biden is not from Scranton, Pennsylvania. Joe Biden’s from Bloomington, Delaware. That’s the post office box of the global corporatist. Joe Biden has kowtowed to the Chinese Communist Party… Biden blew every opportunity to keep the Chinese Communist Party accountable and that is all going to be brought up in these upper Midwest states. They’re going to strip Joe Biden and show his record… Joe Biden is a globalist and in this day and time a globalist cannot win a national election.

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

[embedded content]