https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/supreme-shariah-judge-says-muslims-allowed-kill-israelis/

The Palestinian Authority’s top religious authority declared in a recent TV appearance that the Quran effectively gives Muslims the authority to kill any Israeli.

Mahmoud Al-Habbash, who was appointed as supreme Shariah judge by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, said there of 10 “transgressions” against which Palestinians are “commanded” to fight,” said the Israel-based Palestinian Media Watch, or PMW.

PMW said the “transgressions” seem “to have been carefully selected in order to turn every single Israeli into a target that every Palestinian Muslim is ‘commanded’ to fight and ‘allowed’ kill.”

The “transgressions” cited are: “If someone comes to attack me … my home … my land … my homeland … my property … my honor … my family … your existence … your rights … your souls.”

“I am commanded to fight him,” Al-Habbash said. “I am commanded to confront him, I am commanded to resist them, and I am allowed to kill him if necessary as Prophet said and as this verse said: ‘And kill them wherever you find them.’ … [A]s long as they are targeting … you are allowed to fight them, and also to kill them.”

The PMW report said, “Feigning moderation, Al-Habbash first taught that people should not be killed without reason, whether ‘Muslims, infidels, idol worshippers, or people of the book (Jews and Christians).'”

Al-Habbash didn’t mention Israel or Jews by name, the report said, but “it is clear from the context and from many years of demonization and libeling of Israelis and Jews by Al-Habbash and many other PA leaders that he was announcing to Palestinians that Israelis must be targeted.”

PMW noted, for example, that Palestinians regard the very existence of Israel is an attack on “your land.”

“Many PA leaders – including Al-Habbash – have said repeatedly that all of the land of the state of Israel is ‘Palestinian land.'”

Al-Habbash has rejected the idea that Israel should have even “one grain of sand” of what he calls Palestine.

Further, the PA has claimed that Israel is violating Palestinian “rights” by not accepting millions of Arabs from refugee camps in Lebanon, Syria and Jordan.

“The PA often claims Israel is trying to eradicate the Palestinian population,” the report noted. “Recently, PLO chief negotiator Saeb Erekat said that Israel’s behavior during the coronavirus crisis shows: ‘the spread of the incitement to racism, and the wild desire to get rid of the Palestinian people in any way.'”

In similar fashion, “honor,” “homes” and “property” are being attacked, the PA has stated.

“As is clear, Mahmoud Al-Habbash has chosen his list of capital crimes carefully to make sure Palestinians understand that every Israeli deserves an Islamic death sentence. Palestinians are commanded to fight and allowed to kill every Israeli,” PMW said.

