Target has temporarily closed 175 stores across the United States as protests continued over the weekend.

“Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal,” the retailer said in a statement, adding, “At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily.”

Target, which was looted during violent protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota, earlier in the week, said it will provide team members with updates “regarding any store impact where they work.”

Other stores have been targeted by arsonists and looters in recent days.

“Additionally, team members impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay. They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations,” it added.

According to CNN, 71 stores are closed in Minnesota, 49 are closed in California, 12 are closed in New York, and others are closed in several other states.

“Our store and HR teams are working with all of our displaced team members, including the more than 200 team members from our Lake Street store in Minneapolis. We will make sure they have their full pay and benefits in the coming weeks, as well as access to other resources and opportunities within Target,” CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

The nationwide protests were triggered by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

