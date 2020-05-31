https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/500351-trump-lauds-use-of-national-guard-in-minneapolis-urges-other-cities

President TrumpDonald John TrumpDonald Trump and Joe Biden create different narratives for the election The hollowing out of the CDC Poll: Biden widens lead over Trump to 10 points MORE on Sunday lauded the use of the National Guard in Minneapolis in response to protests sparked by George Floyd’s death and encouraged other cities to follow suit.

In a series of tweets, the president commended the state’s National Guard for enforcing the second night of curfew in Minneapolis on Saturday evening. Trump said the de-escalation “should have been done by Mayor on first night and there would have been no trouble!”

“Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night. The ANTIFA led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly.”

“Other Democrat run Cities and States should look at the total shutdown of Radical Left Anarchists in Minneapolis last night,” he said in a subsequent tweet. “The National Guard did a great job, and should be used in other States before it is too late!”

In his tweets, Trump referred to a left-wing group antifa, which he said the U.S. would designate as a terrorist organization. The president’s administration has blamed the group for causing chaos in cities across the U.S.

The president also condemned the “Lamestream Media” for fomenting “hatred and anarchy.”

“As long as everybody understands what they are doing, that they are FAKE NEWS and truly bad people with a sick agenda, we can easily work through them to GREATNESS!” he posted.

The National Guard reportedly confronted people who ignored the 8 p.m. curfew in Minneapolis on Saturday with tear gas, pepper spray and drawn weapons. The Guard grew its force from 700 deployed on Friday to more than 4,100 either on patrol or preparing to deploy, the Star Tribune reported. The force is expected to reach past 10,000 and continue Sunday.

Minnesota Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said in a Sunday press briefing that the city experienced “unprecedented” Guard presence to assist first responders and urged community leaders to tell others to stay home. He said there were dozens of arrests Saturday evening, but no serious injuries reported, according to the newspaper.

The president has specifically called out Democratic mayors and governors for their handling of the demonstrations. Trump said on Friday that he would “send in the National Guard” if Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) couldn’t “bring the City under control.”

Frey responded that day by saying “weakness is pointing your finger at somebody else during a time of crisis. Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis.”

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, died after being detained by Minneapolis police. A video showed an officer, who has since been fired from the force and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, kneeling on Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

