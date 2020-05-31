https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-leads-red-states/2020/05/31/id/969828

President Donald Trump leads Joe Biden 51% to 44% in the so-called “red states” he won in 2016, according to an ABC News/Washington Post survey released on Sunday. Biden had a wide, 65% to 32% lead in the states won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The results highlighted the difference between a raw national poll — in which Biden led Trump by 10 points, 53% to 43% among registered voters — and the Electoral College, which will decide the victor in November. Clinton easily won the popular vote over Trump in 2016.

Biden’s national lead was also halved to five points, 51% to 46%, among people who say they’re certain to vote in November, underlining the importance of generating enthusiasm to drive voter turnout. Potential Trump voters were more enthusiastic.

Trump’s overall approval rating, which rose in the spring, fell to 45%, versus 53% who disapprove, as the U.S. economy reels from the coronavirus pandemic. Only 34% of those polled judged the economy to be in good shape.

The survey of 1,001 adults was taken May 25-28 and results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 points.

