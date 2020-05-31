https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/500357-trump-says-he-will-designate-antifa-a-terrorist-organization

President TrumpDonald John TrumpDonald Trump and Joe Biden create different narratives for the election The hollowing out of the CDC Poll: Biden widens lead over Trump to 10 points MORE on Sunday tweeted that he was preparing to designate anti-fascist activists known as antifa as a terrorist organization amid growing unrest over the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of police, raising questions about his legal authority to do so.

“The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization,” Trump tweeted, as the nation reeled from another night of protests sweeping the country, from Minneapolis to Columbus, Ohio, to Washington, D.C.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

His announcement came the same day Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrTrump social media order starts off on shaky legal ground The Department of Justice should step aside in the George Floyd case Valerie Jarrett to DOJ on George Floyd: ‘We expect action, we expect justice’ MORE said the Justice Department would seek to identify “criminal organizers and instigators” amid the demonstrators, who have been protesting the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday.

Barr in his Sunday statement said the Department of Justice will work with its 56 regional FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces to focus on “apprehending and charging the violent radical agitators who have hijacked peaceful protest and are engaged in violations of federal law.”

“Preventing reconciliation and driving us apart is the goal of these radical groups, and we cannot let them succeed,” he said.

“The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly,” Barr added.

Antifa activists, dubbed the “alt-left” by Trump and his proponents, have become increasingly visible since the president’s victory in 2016. Terrorism experts responded to his Sunday announcement by noting that the group is a decentralized movement and not a traditional organization with designated leadership. Some also noted various far-right domestic terrorist groups that have not received such designation from the administration.

1) Amid ongoing riots, @realDonaldTrump designates Antifa as Terrorist Org. Disappointing that of all domestic threats, POTUS chooses Antifa, which isn’t even an “organization,” but a movement, making it hard to say what this designation will mean & how government will act on it. https://t.co/I7V7fVxcXk — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) May 31, 2020

There is currently no domestic terrorism statute, nor does the federal government have the ability to designate a domestic group as a terrorist organization, raising questions about what the designation will mean in practical terms.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) blasted Trump’s announcement on Sunday, saying it shows that “terrorism is an inherently political label, easily abused and misused.”

“There is no legal authority for designating a domestic group,” the group’s National Security Project Director Hina Shamsi said in the statement. “Any such designation would raise significant due process and First Amendment concerns.”

Trump had publicly considered labeling the anti-fascist movement as a terrorist organization last year, tweeting, “Would make it easier for police to do their job!”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez rips de Blasio after police cruiser drives into crowd of protestors NYPD police cruisers lurch through group of demonstrators protesting Floyd’s death States respond with force amid another night of protests MORE (D-N.Y.) criticized Trump’s announcement, noting that she has questioned the FBI on why domestic terrorism labels are not used for white supremacist groups.

“They testified that the law prevents labeling US groups as terrorists, w/ severe civil liberties concerns,” she wrote on Twitter. “Where is that concern today?”

