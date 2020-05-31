https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/500309-trump-says-national-guard-should-have-been-used-in-minneapolis-two

President TrumpDonald John TrumpMichael Flynn transcripts reveal plenty except crime or collusion 50 people arrested in Minneapolis as hundreds more National Guard troops deployed Missouri state lawmaker sparks backlash by tweeting ‘looters deserve to be shot’ MORE on Saturday repeatedly targeted the Democratic mayor of Minneapolis over his response to escalating protests in the city, saying that the National Guard should have been deployed days earlier to control the demonstrations.

The comments from Trump came as protests and violence continued for the fifth consecutive day in the wake of the death of George Floyd, 46, a black man who died shortly after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes while executing an arrest.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Timothy (Tim) James Walz50 people arrested in Minneapolis as hundreds more National Guard troops deployed Missouri state lawmaker sparks backlash by tweeting ‘looters deserve to be shot’ Pentagon orders active-duty police units on ready to deploy to Minneapolis: AP MORE (D) on Saturday authorized the “full mobilization” of the state’s National Guard, a move that put approximately 4,100 soldiers and airmen in the Twin Cities. By Saturday night, National Guard soldiers began firing tear gas, paint rounds and rubber bullets at groups of protestors violating the citywide 8 p.m. curfew, according to CBS 4 Minnesota. Several people were arrested, though officials did not offer a specific number.

“The National Guard has been released in Minneapolis to do the job that the Democrat Mayor couldn’t do,” Trump tweeted late Saturday night, referencing Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. “Should have been used 2 days ago and there would not have been damage and Police Headquarters would not have been taken over and ruined.”

“Great job by the National Guard. No games,” he added.

Protestors breached and burned a Minneapolis police precinct station on Thursday night as tensions mounted in response to the death of Floyd. The episode at the police station, as well as the increased destruction of property in the city, caused the Minnesota National Guard to begin mobilizing troops to the Twin Cities area.

Minnesota National Guard Gen. Jon Jensen said Saturday that law enforcement officers were in a “position of strength” compared to earlier in the week when fires raged throughout the city and several stores were raided.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Minnesota Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said. “We believe there is the potential for things to pop up, but we have resources that can respond to those and get on things quickly.”

Frey, who has defended the city’s response to the protests and riots, has faced repeated criticism from Trump in recent days. Early Saturday morning, Trump tweeted that Frey needed to “get tough and fight.” He also said Friday that Minneapolis suffered from a “total lack of leadership.”

Frey has dismissed the criticism, saying during a Friday press conference that “weakness is pointing your finger at somebody else during a time of crisis.”

“Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis,” Frey said. “We are strong as hell. This is a difficult time, yes, but you better be damn sure that we’re going to get through this.”

Floyd’s death caused intense outrage nationwide, as well as widespread calls for the officers involved in his arrest to be charged. One Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Chauvin and three other officers were fired.

Demonstrations continued throughout the nation on Saturday night, sparking escalating tensions between protestors and police.

