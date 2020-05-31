https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-silent-as-nation-burns-from-violent-riots

President Donald Trump remained silent late on Sunday as the nation burned from riots across the country, including an iconic church that was on fire across the street from the White House.

The last tweet from Trump that addressed the riots currently ravaging the U.S. came at 6:52 p.m. EST, when Trump tweeted: “LAW & ORDER!” No other information was included with Trump’s tweet.

At 12:23 p.m. EST Trump tweeted: “The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.”

Thirteen minutes later, Trump tweeted: “The Lamestream Media is doing everything within their power to foment hatred and anarchy. As long as everybody understands what they are doing, that they are FAKE NEWS and truly bad people with a sick agenda, we can easily work through them to GREATNESS!”

Outside of those tweets, Trump has been silent as riots continue to sprawl across the U.S., including as the iconic St. John’s Church near the White House was on fire.

“Unfortunately, I can add just a moment it does appear that St. John’s Church is on fire, the Parish office,” Fox News’ Kevin Corke reported live on air. “We went downstairs, and it is on fire.”

“This is awful,” Corke continued. “We saw graffiti, once the door was broken, we saw something similar happen earlier and as you can see there’s definitely a fire here.”

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

