https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/twitter-changes-bio-blacklivesmatter-honor-looters-arsonists-domestic-terrorists-ransacking-american-cities/

Twitter changed its bio to Black Lives Matter in honor of the looters, arsonists and domestic terrorists ransacking cities across America.

The highly organized protest movement is causing millions in damage from city to city across the United States.

Several people have died already in the terror movement including a looter in St. Louis on Saturday who died after he was caught under a semi trailer.

This move by Twitter occurred on the same week they censored President Trump’s tweets.

TRENDING: BALTIMORE: Black Woman Punches Police Officer Twice in the Face — Gets Knocked out in Street (VIDEO)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

