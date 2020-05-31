https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/update-victim-brutal-dallas-beating-rioting-black-lives-matter-antifa-protesters-hospital-new-videos-attack/

New video has been posted and a police update given in the savage beating of a man Saturday night in Dallas by rioting Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters. The man, whose body was seen left in a bloody, twisted mess after the mob beating, is in the hospital according to police who reportedly said the victim is in “bad shape, but hanging on” and in stable condition. Police also said the victim was trying to protect his neighborhood and confronted the protesters while carrying a machete. Police cannot confirm if he is a store owner.

After being knocked out by a rock to the head, the victim came to while being aided.

Two new versions of the attack have been posted. One starts earlier in the attack and shows the man being pelted by rocks.

FULL UNEDITED VERSION: Mob Throws Rocks at Man & Chases Him. Man Flees Across Street. Mob Surrounds Man & Beats Him Unconscious! #riots2020 #DallasRiots pic.twitter.com/54Czp60atg — Essential Mexican O’Crazio CornPop (@jetrotter) May 31, 2020

This version from someone in the mob shows the coup de grace rock to the head and someone stealing his wallet from his back pocket.

The full story is he assumed they would loot his store and ran aggressively with sword towards someone and hit him and then they beat him. IF YOURE GOING TO USE VIOLENCE THEN EXPECT IT RETURNED pic.twitter.com/44gq2Bf31Y — Mercy (@___24kSoul) May 31, 2020

Longer version by the poster of the earlier video:

Full unedited video for editorial requests. Please attribute to Elijah Schaffer of Blaze TV. I cannot confirm he was the store owner, but I pulled out my camera when I saw him appearing to defend a store, then he was rushed, then made the move that might have cost him his life pic.twitter.com/8oGa2obBbp — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

Dallas Morning News reporter Cassandra Jaramillo posted to Twitter what she was told by the Dallas police:

“DPD source tells me man who was seen getting attacked in a graphic viral video by a group of protesters is in bad shape, but hanging on. His body was literally twisted from getting stomped on and kicked. Happened near House of Blues. Working to get more info #DallasProtests” “Dallas Police spokesman tells me the victim of the attack is in stable condition and was transported to a hospital. Police say at this time they can not confirm he was defending a business being looted. His identity has not been released at this time” “More from DPD: the victim was carrying a machete to allegedly “protect his neighborhood from protesters.” The victim confronted protesters while holding the machete and was subsequently assaulted by the protesters. He remains in stable condition”

DPD source tells me man who was seen getting attacked in a graphic viral video by a group of protesters is in bad shape, but hanging on. His body was literally twisted from getting stomped on and kicked. Happened near House of Blues. Working to get more info #DallasProtests — Cassandra Jaramillo (@cassandrajar) May 31, 2020

Dallas Police spokesman tells me the victim of the attack is in stable condition and was transported to a hospital. Police say at this time they can not confirm he was defending a business being looted. His identity has not been released at this time. #DallasProtests — Cassandra Jaramillo (@cassandrajar) May 31, 2020

More from DPD: the victim was carrying a machete to allegedly “protect his neighborhood from protesters.” The victim confronted protesters while holding the machete and was subsequently assaulted by the protesters. He remains in stable condition. #DallasProtests — Cassandra Jaramillo (@cassandrajar) May 31, 2020

Jaramillo also reports the man has not been IDed by police and they cannot yet confirm if he is a store owner

