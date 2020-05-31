https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/video-black-lives-matter-goons-loot-high-end-stores-michigan-avenue-gov-pritzker-cheered-peaceful-beautiful/

The “Peaceful Protesters” were cheering as they looted the high end stores on Michigan Avenue today.

Governor Pritzker congratulated the protesters for being peaceful and beautiful on Saturday.

“Describing the majority of Saturday’s protest as “peaceful, massive and beautiful,” Pritzker said it is time for leaders to take actions to address the racial injustice that spurred them.”https://t.co/Eb9QTYUe5A via @dailyherald — James Fuller (@TheJamesFuller) May 31, 2020

Today all hell is breaking loose in the Chicago area.

The gem of Chicago, Michigan Avenue, is a war zone today Our petty tyrant Mayor Lightfoot imposed the harshest lockdown in America. She & Gov Pritzker shuttered schools, churches, parks, and small businesses Our city is financially and morally bankruptpic.twitter.com/0sltvdl7bO — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) May 31, 2020

