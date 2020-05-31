https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/video-man-holding-american-flag-sucker-punched-beaten-portland/

As the protest-turned-riot began last night in Portland, an older gentleman decided to stop on by while holding a large American flag.

Bad idea!

The protesters confronted him, one terrorist cold cocked him straight up. The dude fell to the ground as another terrorist tried to steal his flag, then a few others jumped in the fray and started kicking and punching the guy as he laid on the ground.

Portland: A man brought an American flag to the antifa/BLM protest (later riot). He is confronted & then sucker-punched by a man wearing a “F— Trump” shirt. The mob rushed in to beat him. He never let go of the flag. @PortlandPolice did not help. #Antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/OAP6L0THeE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 31, 2020

This happened literally two blocks away from Portland police headquarters, and nary a uniformed officer to be seen.

To be fair, several people jumped in to pull the terrorists off of the victim.

Note the medical cross on the assaulter’s hat, signifying that he is one the protest’s medics.

All the while another protester flying the Mexican flag wasn’t harmed at all.

That’s right, you get assaulted for carrying the American flag in America, but you’re welcomed with open arms if you carry the flag of Mexico.

