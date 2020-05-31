https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/video-philadelphia-lestist-rioters-commandeer-cop-cars-ram-cop-cars/

The rioters in Philadelphia have somehow gained control of an entire row of police cars, as officers stand around watching the mayhem without interfering. The FOX 29 chopper shows them taking control of a cruiser, pushing it down the street, and letting it slam into other police cruisers. The rioters then smash up and loot all the other cars, grabbing whatever they can, before setting fire to one of them.

One looter grabs a police hat, and it’s entirely likely that they grabbed other police clothing, and could very well go around impersonating officers.

POLICE CARS DESTROYED: Rioters destroy a line of police cars, ghost riding them into each other and setting them on fire in West Philadelphia. MORE: https://t.co/Xm93XDEQV4 pic.twitter.com/8qcjnBHaHI — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) May 31, 2020

In broad daylight, a group of rioters, some brandishing weapons, set fire to a number of police vehicles in Philadelphia. Justify the destruction all you want, but not only will this hurt the cause, it will devastate communities. pic.twitter.com/ZwmtREg4d1 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 31, 2020

Remember Philadelphia’s police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw, was hired away from Portland late last year.

