By Chris White

Daily Caller News Foundation

Protests against the death of George Floyd morphed into scenes of chaos and violence Saturday night as activists confronted police officers, reporters and citizens alike.

They briefly set fire to City Hall in Nashville, Tennessee, while two police vans were filmed plowing through protesters in New York City, reported The New York Times. Protesters across the country have been mobilizing since Floyd died while in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, video showed.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz activated thousands of additional National Guard troops to deploy to Minneapolis as days of protests over the death of Floyd boiled over and cascaded across the country.

WATCH:

Dumpster fire, tear gas and a pretty big crowd of protesters out here so far @mattmiller757 @krioli14 @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/GdXP2jCZDh — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) May 31, 2020

WATCH:

Protesters have just broken off a large chunk of the barrier and are no longer separated from police in this section pic.twitter.com/ReUwVABClh — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) May 31, 2020

WATCH:

NYPD appear to flee in cars while rioters rush in to attack. Similar scenes were repeated last night in Portland. #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/hoGSuqRb2k — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 31, 2020

WATCH:

The woman yelling “Yea I got some stuff” as she runs out of the Nike store smiling in Chicago really undercuts the idea that looting stores is about inducing change and justice. pic.twitter.com/PtzvyH363L — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 31, 2020

WATCH:

A child was hit by pepper spray in Seattle. Hey dumbfucks, stop bringing your kids to riots. pic.twitter.com/zH8fQEWhPS — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 31, 2020

