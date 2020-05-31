https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-rioter-allegedly-tries-to-light-building-on-fire-ends-up-lighting-himself-on-fire

A man who was allegedly trying to set a building on fire during a riot in Fayetteville, North Carolina, over the weekend accidentally lit himself on fire.

Videos of the incident circulated online as far-left riots broke out across the nation over the weekend that resulted in police officers being attacked, widespread looting, businesses destroyed, and property burned to the ground.

ABC11 Eyewitness News reporter Akilah Davis tweeted out a video of the incident where the man can be seen running down the stairs after he caught on fire.

WATCH:

Another angle from closer to the incident shows the moment that the man allegedly picked up the burning object and tried to throw it inside the building and then caught on fire.

WATCH:

Fayetteville, NC wild as hell 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fSQ2qG44Z3 — tyler (@ihateyoutyIer) May 31, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

