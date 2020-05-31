http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/F_2CK9YcEFg/
Rioters on Sunday evening set fire to the offices of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) union.
Rioters set ablaze the AFL-CIO union offices during the fourth night of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
BREAKING: DC’s AFL-CIO Building On Fire. The International Union Of Police Associations is an affiliate union. Reporting form @ABC7HeatherGraf Live overage on @ABC7News https://t.co/n4hrNhlSGB pic.twitter.com/oXh02Qnsui
— Alex Spearman 7️⃣ (@AlexJSpearman) June 1, 2020
Breaking: The AFL-CIO building in Washington, D.C., has been set on fire by rioters. The AFL-CIO is the largest federation of unions in the United States. pic.twitter.com/Al1Qr0ACj9
— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) June 1, 2020
The AFL-CIO headquarters a block north of the White House has been ransacked. There’s a fire in the lobby, all the windows are smashed and I can hear sprinklers going off. DC Fire haven’t been able to come anywhere near this area. pic.twitter.com/kpw1Jqgfgt
— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 1, 2020
Handful of people breaking glass at the AFL-CIO, some have run inside to continue beeaking things, as others in the crowd react:
“Aw, man, not the union!”
“No, stop! Unions are good!”
Big contract to last night, when protesters used this building’s plaza as refuge. pic.twitter.com/vTuYRdxnG2
— Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) June 1, 2020
Cops use flash bang grenades to push activists away from burning AFL-CIO building. At least two cars also burning on I st near White House #dcprotest #protests2020
Hundreds are defying 11pm curfew pic.twitter.com/WISz8Lh9nJ
— Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) June 1, 2020
Damage was just done to the AFL-CIO in DC pic.twitter.com/XEUnHgNa5V
— Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) June 1, 2020
