Rioters on Sunday evening set fire to the offices of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) union.

Rioters set ablaze the AFL-CIO union offices during the fourth night of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder

