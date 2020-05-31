https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-young-man-with-red-hat-swarmed-by-large-mob-in-south-carolina

[WARNING: CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT]

A journalist with a local news publication in South Carolina tweeted out a video on Saturday of a young man with a red hat who was allegedly attacked by a large mob.

News 19 WLTX reporter Miranda Parnell was in Columbia, South Carolina, reporting on what started out as protests but descended into violence.

One video that she posted to Twitter showed a man who she says came to the area with a red hat and who then can be seen getting chased out of the area and allegedly attacked by a large unruly mob.

WATCH:

Someone just showed up in a red hat @wis10 pic.twitter.com/YTMs2YHFqi — Miranda Parnell WIS (@miranda_parnell) May 30, 2020

The reporter posted a separate tweet noting the apparent location that she was reporting from: Columbia, South Carolina. Parnell later said that she had to go to the hospital after she was hit in the head with a rock and started bleeding.

On Saturday night, News 19 WLTX reported that law enforcement officials were searching for three suspects who reportedly fired shots at police officers in the area.

Brutal attacks happened in various spots throughout the country on Saturday night as rioters unleashed violence in the cities.

In Dallas, video footage emerged late on Saturday night that showed a man with a sword who was brutally swarmed and attacked and left with severe injuries.

The “man is currently stable in the hospital, police said, after being assaulted by a group of people in the Victory Park area of Dallas,” CBS News Dallas reported. “Police said the incident happened in the 2200 block of North Lamar Street near the House of Blues when the man went there with a machete to ‘allegedly protect his neighborhood from protesters.’”

Details surrounding the incident were not clear but The Blaze’s Elijah Schaffer, who posted the video, wrote on Twitter: “Man critically injured at Dallas riots. It appears he attempted to defend a shop with a large sword. Looters ran at him, then he charged rioters. They then beat him with a skateboard and stoned him with medium sized rocks. I called an Ambulance and it’s on the way”

WATCH:

Full unedited video for editorial requests. Please attribute to Elijah Schaffer of Blaze TV. I cannot confirm he was the store owner, but I pulled out my camera when I saw him appearing to defend a store, then he was rushed, then made the move that might have cost him his life pic.twitter.com/8oGa2obBbp — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

Additional footage later emerged that showed the attack from another angle.

WATCH:

🚨 FULL UNEDITED VERSION: Mob Throws Rocks at Man & Chases Him. Man Flees Across Street. Mob Surrounds Man & Beats Him Unconscious! #riots2020 #DallasRiots pic.twitter.com/54Czp60atg — Essential Mexican O’Crazio CornPop ⭐⭐⭐ (@jetrotter) May 31, 2020

In a statement, Dallas police spokesman Carlos Almeida said, “We are trying to obtain information, but have very little at this time. The victim was transported away before officers arrived. The call came in as a stabbing call at the House of Blues. I just learned he is in stable condition.”

“The victim went to the 2200 block of N. Lamar Street (House of Blues) carrying a machete to allegedly protect his neighborhood from protesters,” Almeida continued. “The victim confronted protesters while holding the machete and was subsequently assaulted by the protesters. He was transported to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition. This remains an ongoing investigation.”

