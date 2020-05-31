https://www.dailywire.com/news/woman-in-l-a-begs-alleged-looters-to-stop-this-is-going-to-get-trump-re-elected

A woman in Santa Monica, California, desperately pleaded with rioters who were allegedly looting stores in the area on Sunday, screaming at them that they were going to get President Donald Trump re-elected.

“This is going to get Trump re-elected!” the woman screamed. “Please stop! Think first.”

“Do not get Trump re-elected for your behavior,” the woman desperately pleaded. “Please! Santa Monica, please! We don’t want Trump re-elected! Please stop doing this! They’re only going to want him back because of your–”

WATCH:

This woman ran up and stood outside a pillaged Vans and was begging people to stop looting because it will help get Trump re-elected. “We don’t want Trump re-elected, please don’t do this” pic.twitter.com/739dYfD8ZT — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) May 31, 2020

