http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zg-ayxFh40w/

A woman in Santa Monica, California, told looters on Sunday that their behavior would help President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. Riots and looting broke out on Sunday in Santa Monica in response to the death of George Floyd.

The video, which was posted to Twitter by Buzzfeed News reporter Brianna Sacks, shows a woman standing on a Santa Monica street corner and urging protesters not to loot local businesses.

On Sunday afternoon, protesters stole items from several high-end retailers in Santa Monica. Local reporters noted that masked looters were exiting a high-end mall with bags of retail merchandise.

BREAKING: Santa Monica Place now being looted in broad daylight at the end of the 3rd Street Promenade. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/bOQ3cLbi1x — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 31, 2020

“This is going to get Trump reelected. Please stop. Think first. Do not get Trump reelected for your behavior,” the woman said. “Please, Santa Monica. We don’t want Trump reelected.”

This woman ran up and stood outside a pillaged Vans and was begging people to stop looting because it will help get Trump re-elected. “We don’t want Trump re-elected, please don’t do this” pic.twitter.com/739dYfD8ZT — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) May 31, 2020

Breitbart News has reported extensively on the riots that followed the death of George Floyd, who died during an arrest in Minneapolis after a police officer pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck. Riot protesters have looted businesses in major cities around the country including Minneapolis, New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, and Portland.

Breitbart News reported this week that protesters St. Paul, Minnesota, damaged local police vehicles that were parked outside of a Target store.

#Breaking: Hundreds of people gathered at this Target in St. Paul. Attacked police cruiser. Officers forming perimeter. pic.twitter.com/AukTsjm0Mg — Gabe Gutierrez (@gabegutierrez) May 28, 2020

Fox Los Angeles shared a video on Sunday of a woman blocking looters from entering an REI store. The woman, who stood in front of the store with a sign that read “End All Violence,” was forced to move after a protester threw a small smoke bomb at the store’s entrance.

As looting takes place in Santa Monica on Sunday, a couple of protesters put their lives in danger by standing in front of the REI store to stop the ransacking. More info: https://t.co/f5veEdZl6p pic.twitter.com/eqRgBduFCf — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) May 31, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

