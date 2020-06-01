http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/CxrP8Bl6OF4/adam-carolla-and-me-on-june-8.php

Adam Corolla is a comedian turned common sense conservative who is said to be the world’s most popular podcaster. I learned of him first from my wife, who is a fan, and second from his collaboration with Dennis Prager on the pro-free speech documentary No Safe Spaces. Carolla is the author of such classics as Not Taco Bell Material (which is how a Taco Bell restaurant manager once described him) and the brand-new I’m Your Emotional Support Animal: Navigating Our All Woke, No Joke Culture.

It is hard to imagine an odder couple than Adam Carolla and me, but we are teaming up next Monday, June 8, for an hour-long Zoom event, sponsored by Center of the American Experiment. The title is “Adam Carolla Unmasked.”

Needless to say, I will be the straight man. I expect we will talk about Adam’s new book, COVID, the current riots, No Safe Spaces, and more. Audience participation will be enabled via the Zoom chat function, so you can ask a question or make a comment that may be passed on to Adam.

The event begins at noon on June 8 and is free. You can register here. I encourage you to sign up, I think the event will be fun!

