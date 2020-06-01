http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/68Mh8wbdEis/

Americans volunteered in large numbers Sunday to erase the graffiti and remove the damage caused by the far-left Antifa rioters around the country.

In Seattle, Washington:

#Washington – Cleanup is underway in downtown Seattle after protests turned into an evening of destruction. Volunteers are scrubbing graffiti off buildings and storefronts – KIRO7 pic.twitter.com/pMW30S26Ca — BreakinNewz (@BreakinNewz01) May 31, 2020

In Las Vegas, Nevada:

Strangers and volunteers came to #DTLV to clean up & help remove graffiti put up by some individuals from last night’s protest in downtown Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/0q0ag6yeCM — Gai (@GaiChicken) May 31, 2020

In San Antonio, Texas:

The #Spurs‘ Lonnie Walker helps remove graffiti from a building at the corner of Broadway and Losoya. The rookie guard has also been handing out water to workers cleaning up damage from last night’s protests. pic.twitter.com/UMpwfxdBjC — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) May 31, 2020

In Sacramento, California:

#HAPPENINGNOW: En route to protest at Cesar Chavez park and saw people cleaning graffiti off the state library. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/BNzOw2Fv7K — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) May 31, 2020

In Oakland, California:

While hundreds of cars lead a peaceful protest in support of #georgefloyd and #blacklivesmatter, a group of community volunteers has been scrubbing away graffiti. This is #Oakland, this is what the majority of protesters are like: people who care deeply about their community pic.twitter.com/FpYMqYlZDL — Tabitha Steager (@TSteager) May 31, 2020

In Raleigh, North Carolina:

Man in a kilt and a handgun strapped to his waist scrubbing the graffiti off of a confederate statue. I’ve seen him at #ReopenNC protests. #raleighncprotests #RaleighDemandsJustice #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/nWcm3fDJjS — Ashad Hajela (@ashad_hajela) May 31, 2020

In Nashville, Tennessee:

Nashville citizens are now volunteering to remove graffiti from the walls outside @BrdgstoneArena after protest last night. #Nashvilleway pic.twitter.com/NVKPE3RSqX — Shelley Mays (@TNPhotoShelleyM) May 31, 2020

In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:

In Los Angeles, California:

Community members came out in numbers today to clean up graffiti and other damage in the Fairfax District, the epicenter of Saturday’s protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. Protests are ongoing—a Los Angeles County curfew of 6 pm has been declared. pic.twitter.com/FxSNNvXkz8 — Spectrum News 1 SoCal (@SpecNews1SoCal) June 1, 2020

In Kansas City, Missouri:

It took 3 1/2 hours to pick up the trash from yesterday’s protest. The graffiti will wash off. The windows can be replaced. A human life CANNOT be replaced. If you’re outraged by protesters, you need to realize what really matters. #KCprotest #kansascityprotests #BLM pic.twitter.com/tIk9aBiIsi — Willy Evans (@hipster_willy) May 31, 2020

In Houston, Texas:

“I just took a shower, I told my wife, ‘I’m going to go down there and wipe off all that graffiti,’ and I got my pressure washer,” said Brian Irving. https://t.co/8nQiu42E1y — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) June 1, 2020

In Grand Rapids, Michigan:

Community members in Michigan and California gather to clean up debris and graffiti after protests on Saturday night pic.twitter.com/AnPT9dKmBs — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 31, 2020

In Salt Lake City, Utah:

“The graffiti from Saturday night may be gone, but their cause remains,” writes @tstevensmedia about the people who took part in violent protests in Salt Lake City.https://t.co/DyYNm3q77w — The Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) June 1, 2020

In San Francisco, California:

Not all heroes wear capes. This person was seen bicycling around downtown San Francisco today cleaning up offensive graffiti from the protests. #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/aBU9ci4Y4L — Michael Pegram (@PegramMichael) June 1, 2020

In Denver, Colorado:

I’m grateful for people of #Denver that came out this morning to clean the graffiti from protests but I’d be remiss to not give a shout out to 🗣@fox31denver’s #COVID 😷 microphone 🎤 game. 🙌🏼 🏒 #hockeysticksavestheday #hockeyforsafety pic.twitter.com/jSRlqSQKeZ — Kat V (@kittehv1876) June 1, 2020

In West Hollywood, California:

This is #Maddie . She lives in area of #WeHo that was looted last night. The shop was vandalized with alt-right slogans. Today she and her friends bought cans of primer and painted over them. They don’t even know who opens the store. Amazing community spirit. #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/YmQRrskOaq — Marion McKeone (@marionmckeone) May 31, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

