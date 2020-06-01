https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/prepared-protector/

Note: As we all adjust to the new reality, we’re bringing you some options for protection created by the US Concealed Carry Association. USCCA was founded 20 years ago to protect gun owners from a system that doesn’t always protect the Second Amendment. They provide a hotline to a lawyer, education, and many more benefits (by using this link and the links below, you’ll be helping support and benefit Gateway Pundit):

From USCCA President and Founder Tim Schmidt:

You were literally born with the natural instinct to protect.



That’s right.

Just like the mamma bear that will protect her cubs with brutal ferocity, you have those SAME natural instincts deep within your soul.

We ALL do!

But then something happens.

Negative and fearful influences in our lives begin to convince us that the safety and security of our families are the responsibility of someone else.

Here’s what ‘they’ tell us:

“Only the police should have guns.”

“You don’t have the expertise to defend yourself.”

“The government will take care of you.”

“Your gun is more likely to be used against you.”

“Guns and people like you are the problem.”

These are all 100% LIES!



I completely disagree with all this crap.

And I hope you’ll agree with my next statement.

Accepting the responsibility to be your family’s first line of defense is an HONOR. An honor that is not to be taken lightly.

Far too many Americans these days are all too happy to shirk their responsibilities.

Even their responsibility to defend their own family!

But I know you don’t feel that way.

And please don’t worry If you’ve fallen into this trap of negative and fearful thinking.

It’s not your fault.

And it’s not too late to take a stand for your family.

It’s not too late to be the natural born protector that your family deserves.

The protector that you were literally BORN to be.

Would you consider embarking on a journey that WILL transform your life?

A journey that will put you in the top echelon of Americans. I’m talking about TRUE Americans who reflect the GRIT, SPIRIT and FREEDOM of our founders.

I’ve taken this journey.

It took me 20 years.

It took me 20 years to build the USCCA.

And now it’s here for you.

I’d love to guide you on YOUR journey.

Join me and over 350,000 of your fellow responsibly armed Americans who have committed to being their family’s first line of defense.

I look forward to calling you a fellow USCCA Member.

Take care and stay safe,

Tim Schmidt

USCCA President & Founder

With your membership, you get:

– 24/7/365 Critical Response Team On Call

– Your Choice of Criminal Defense Attorney

– Up-Front Funding for Criminal Defense & Bail Bonds

– Protection for Use of All Legal Weapons

In addition to legal protection, joining the USCCA provides you:

– A subscription to Concealed Carry Magazine

– CCW Reciprocity Map With Permit Expiration Reminders

– Member-Only USCCA App Features

– Weekly updates on news, changing laws and gear reviews

– 10 Lifesaving Checklists

– And much more…

– A full hazard audit of your home defense, fire safety and disaster preparedness with

Jason Speller ($2,506 Value)

– A custom SimpliSafe® Security System complete with 10 years of coverage ($4,000 Value)

– A check to make safety improvements recommended by Jason to your home

($4,000 Value)

– 2 D.R.A.W. Academy licenses for online firearms training ($294 Value)

– Liberty Safe Colonial 50 keeps firearms, documents and other valuables safe from a burglar, fire or any other disaster ($2,199 Value)

– Pelican 45 Quart Wheeled Cooler ($390 Value)

– RCBS Reloading Package – Pro Chucker 7 Progressive Reloading Press, Pro Chucker Tube Case Feeder, Universal Case Block, 3-Die Taper Crimp Sets, Ultrasonic Case Cleaner, Rangemaster 2000 Scale and more ($1,626 Value)

– 4 guns from SIG Sauer – 320 Legion XFive, 365 XL RomeoZero, MPX K, Tread and 7 magazines ($5,000 Value)

The USCCA provides three tiers of membership for every comfort level and budget:

– Gold Membership $22/mo

– Platinum Membership $30/mo

– Elite Membership $47/mo

