Note: As we all adjust to the new reality, we’re bringing you some options for protection created by the US Concealed Carry Association. USCCA was founded 20 years ago to protect gun owners from a system that doesn’t always protect the Second Amendment. They provide a hotline to a lawyer, education, and many more benefits (by using this link and the links below, you’ll be helping support and benefit Gateway Pundit):
—-
From USCCA President and Founder Tim Schmidt:
You were literally born with the natural instinct to protect.
That’s right.
Just like the mamma bear that will protect her cubs with brutal ferocity, you have those SAME natural instincts deep within your soul.
We ALL do!
But then something happens.
Negative and fearful influences in our lives begin to convince us that the safety and security of our families are the responsibility of someone else.
Here’s what ‘they’ tell us:
-
“Only the police should have guns.”
-
“You don’t have the expertise to defend yourself.”
-
“The government will take care of you.”
-
“Your gun is more likely to be used against you.”
-
“Guns and people like you are the problem.”
These are all 100% LIES!
I completely disagree with all this crap.
And I hope you’ll agree with my next statement.
Accepting the responsibility to be your family’s first line of defense is an HONOR. An honor that is not to be taken lightly.
Far too many Americans these days are all too happy to shirk their responsibilities.
Even their responsibility to defend their own family!
But I know you don’t feel that way.
And please don’t worry If you’ve fallen into this trap of negative and fearful thinking.
It’s not your fault.
And it’s not too late to take a stand for your family.
It’s not too late to be the natural born protector that your family deserves.
The protector that you were literally BORN to be.
Would you consider embarking on a journey that WILL transform your life?
A journey that will put you in the top echelon of Americans. I’m talking about TRUE Americans who reflect the GRIT, SPIRIT and FREEDOM of our founders.
I’ve taken this journey.
It took me 20 years.
It took me 20 years to build the USCCA.
And now it’s here for you.
I’d love to guide you on YOUR journey.
Join me and over 350,000 of your fellow responsibly armed Americans who have committed to being their family’s first line of defense.
I look forward to calling you a fellow USCCA Member.
If you’re serious about this, here’s the link: https://tracking.deltadefense.com/aff_c?offer_id=5&aff_id=19667
Take care and stay safe,
Tim Schmidt
USCCA President & Founder
——–