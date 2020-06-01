https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/500600-arlington-withdraws-police-from-dc-after-being-put-in-a

The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) withdrew its officers from Washington, D.C., Monday night after being “put in a compromising position,” officials said.

The Arlington County Board, Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz and ACPD Chief Jay Farr directed the county’s officers to leave the city at 8:30 p.m., according to a statement from the county.

“The County is re-evaluating the agreements that allowed our officers to be put in a compromising position that endangered their health and safety, and that of the people around them, for a purpose not worthy of our mutual aid obligations,” the statement reads.

Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey tweeted the officers were ordered “to immediately leave” the city.

“Appalled mutual aid agreement abused to endanger their and others safety for a photo op,” she posted.

The county’s decision came after its officers were seen helping U.S. Park Police clear the area in front of the White House with tear gas shortly before President TrumpDonald John TrumpFauci says his meetings with Trump have ‘dramatically decreased’ McEnany criticizes DC mayor for not imposing earlier curfew amid protests Stopping Israel’s annexation is a US national security interest MORE traveled by foot to nearby St. John’s Church. At the church, the president posed for photos with a Bible along with other officials.

The protesters, who were demonstrating against the death of George Floyd, were dispersed at least 15 minutes before the 7 p.m. curfew went into effect for the city.

Before moving to the church, Trump announced that he was dispatching the military to respond to the demonstrations in D.C. He urged governors to use their National Guards to “dominate” their streets and threatened to send in American troops if the governors failed to do so.

