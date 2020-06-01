https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/armed-patriot-cowboy-hat-kicks-looters-cigar-store-bellevue-like-wild-wild-west-video/

This is how it’s done.

Rioters and looters hit Bellevue, Washington on Sunday, just east of Seattle. Bellevue is home to Microsoft and Amazon.

Far left-terrorists are clearing out Target stores, Apple stores and destroying businesses.

Armed patriots peacefully kicked looters out of their cigar store in Bellevue Washington on Sunday.

TRENDING: NYC Mayor De Blasio’s Daughter, Chiara, Arrested For Blocking Traffic in Manhattan Riot

A man wearing a cowboy hat pointed a firearm toward the looters and screamed at them to “move!”

“Move! Move! Move!” the armed guy yelled at the looters.

Another armed patriot walked out Cigar Land after he cleared the looters out.

“Get the f*ck out! Stay away!” he yelled.

WATCH (video via ZYKKARi):

The owner of a cigar shop caught some looters #Bellevue pic.twitter.com/KgyVjyIoMv — (@ZVKKARi) June 1, 2020

And just like that, the debate over gun control is FINISHED.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

