After several nights of looting, rioting and vandalism across the United States CNN contributor Van Jones defended the carnage by comparing the “protests” to the Boston Tea Party which was a targeted attack on the British East India Company.

Hundreds of businesses and government offices were destroyed. Hundreds of businesses were plundered. And numerous detractors were beaten unconscious.

CNN headquarters was ransacked on Friday night!

CNN host Chris Cuomo compared the massive destruction to the Boston Tea Party.

[embedded content]