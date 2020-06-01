http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/XLeF3k8mH5c/police-taser-morehouse-spelman-couple-update.html

UPDATE: Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced on Sunday night (May 31) that two of the officers responsible for tasering and arresting a couple driving in their car, not breaking any laws, during Saturday night’s protests have been fired. Bottoms says one of the officers has been on the force for 16 years, and the other for 20. She also says the three other officers involved have been placed on desk duty.

PREVIOUS:

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced a 9:00 PM curfew Saturday night (May 30) in response to growing protests and unrest over the police killing of George Floyd.

In response to Friday night’s demonstrations and the destructive acts of some, the mayor issued a statement Saturday afternoon calling for peace and asking protestors to return to their homes.

“What we saw overnight was not a protest, and it was not Atlanta. We as a people are strongest when we use our voices to heal our city instead of using our hands to tear it down. We know our citizens are angry. We are angry and we want justice. If we are to enact change in this nation, I implore everyone to channel their anger and sorrow into something more meaningful and effective through non-violent activism.

Peaceful demonstrations throughout the city Saturday night were marred by police violence after governor Brian Kemp dispatched 1,400 National Guard troops with 100 military humvees.

One particularly brutal assault of two Morehouse and Spelman college students was captured on live TV as police are seen attacking two college students in their car.

The disturbing video of the young couple being assaulted as they were making their way home in midtown Atlanta soon went viral on social media.

The assault was broadcast live on CBS-46 and was uploaded by a Twitter user @imactuallynina.