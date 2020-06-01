https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/audio-president-trump-call-governors-riots-media-says-unhinged-listen-decide/

Audio clips are being posted from President Trump’s conference call with governors that took place Monday morning. The media said Trump was “unhinged.” Listen and decide.

Listen for yourself:

Unhinged- the audio where Trump lashes out at governors and says they need to crack down on protesters. Says NYPD needs to be unleashed. pic.twitter.com/8zVbbemrze

CNN clip transcribed by TGP:

Trump: “What happened in the state of Minnesota, they were (garbled) stuff all over the world. They took over the police department. The police were running down the street, sirens blazing, the rest of them running. It was on camera. And then they wiped out, you probably have to build a new one. But I’ve never seen anything like it. And the whole world was laughing.

“Two days later I spoke to the governor, the governor (garbled) and all of a sudden, I said you gotta use the National Guard to take over, they didn’t at first and then they did. And I’ll tell you I don’t know what it was, governor, it the third night, fourth night those guys walked through that stuff like it was butter. They walked right through and you haven’t had any problems since. I mean, they know. They’re not gonna go there, now they’ll go to some other place. But once you called out and you dominated, you took the worst place and you made it, they didn’t even cover it last night because there was so little action. You dominated, you dominated.

“Now what happened to New York, and I have to tell you I live in Manhattan, what’s going on in Manhattan I have no idea. New York’s Finest, they got to be allowed to maybe to do their jobs. I don’t know what’s happening in Manhattan, but it’s terrible. And because it’s New York, because it’s Manhattan it gets a lot of press, so they really spend a lot of time on it.

“But New York is gonna have to toughen up and we’ll send you National Guard if you want. You have the largest police force in the country, 40,000 people I understand. But what’s going on in New York is terrible. It’s terrible. Of all the places.

“What went on last night in Los Angeles with the stores and the storefronts is terrible. No domination. You have to dominate. (Garbled).”

