https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/biden-trashes-trump-tells-gigantic-lie-coronavirus-response-meeting-community-leaders-black-church-video/

Joe Biden trashed President Trump and told a gigantic lie about his Coronavirus response while meeting with community leaders in a black church in Wilmington on Monday.

Biden looked like a complete idiot with a face mask around his chin.

Biden falsely claimed he called for a nationwide lockdown in January in response to the Coronavirus.

“If [Trump] had shut it down a month earlier, we’d have probably another 45-60 thousand people alive instead of dead… He didn’t listen to guys like me back in January saying ‘we have a problem’” Biden said lying his face off.

TRENDING: NYC Mayor De Blasio’s Daughter, Chiara, Arrested For Blocking Traffic in Manhattan Riot

WATCH:

This is a gigantic lie told by Joe Biden. He DID NOT call for a nationwide lockdown in January in response to the coronavirus. If that were true, why did he keep holding campaign rallies into the 2nd week of March? He can’t be allowed to revise history.pic.twitter.com/jitSxuiu46 — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) June 1, 2020

Biden never called for a lockdown in January.

In fact, Biden was out campaigning until the second week of March.

Joe Biden also lashed out at President Trump and called him a xenophobe for restricting incoming flights from China.

WATCH:

After President Trump implemented his travel ban from China on January 31, Joe Biden said in Iowa “this is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysterical xenophobia and fear-mongering.” pic.twitter.com/gru4jsiCVf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

